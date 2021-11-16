Chrome for Android tests the new dark theme for sites and a new zoom: so you can activate its new functions

Google has started to update the stable version of your browser Chrome for Android to version 96, and at the moment there is no important news visible to the user, except if we go to the experimental functions of the browser.

On Chrome 96 for Android, Google has added two new experimental functions that allow us to test two important novelties before they reach the whole world in the coming months. Google’s web browser is testing a new option for the dark theme for sites and a new zoom.

A look at …

10 GOOGLE APPS THAT COULD HAVE SUCCESSFUL

Dark theme for sites

If we enter from the navigation bar to Chrome: // flags and we activate the new experimental function # darken-websites-checkbox-in-themes-settingAfter restarting the browser, we will find a new option that will be displayed when we activate the dark theme from our mobile device.

With the dark theme of Chrome activated we will see that automatically websites are displayed in a dark theme, where light backgrounds are turned into black and dark gray so as not to disturb the eye, but these is not the only novelty about the dark theme for sites.

In the Chrome menu we will find the new Dark Theme option, which allows us to deactivate the dark theme for the websites that we want to see with its light theme or original theme. On Settings> Site Settings> Dark Theme for Sites we can see and manage which websites we do not want to see in a dark theme.

New zoom

We already saw the second experimental function last month through Chrome Canary but from today we can also activate it from the stable version of Chrome. Activating from Chrome: // flags the experimental function # enable-accessibility-page-zoom We will see after restarting the browser that by clicking on the padlock icon in the address bar we can change the text and images of a website independently.

This option of zoom It has been available in its desktop version for years, and now in its mobile version it will also allow us to reduce up to 25% and expand each website up to 500% independently. Until now, the accessibility settings only allowed us to expand the text for all websites and not independently as this function offers in tests.

Via | Android Police

In Engadget Android | Chrome for Android integrates Google Lens in its search bar: this is how its shortcut is configured