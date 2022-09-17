Chrome for Android lets you lock incognito mode with a fingerprint

for will offer extra protection when you’re browsing in Mode.

So beyond the care you take, Google Chrome will give you an option to take care of your privacy when you opt for this dynamic.

You can lock the incognito mode with in Chrome

Google Chrome is adding an extra protection to Incognito Mode on Android, which will prevent any curious person who takes your mobile from seeing the tabs you have left open.

As mentioned in 9to5Google, Chrome on Android already reveals a new dynamic. Google’s web browser will allow us to configure a fingerprint lock for Incognito Mode.

That way, when you exit Chrome and reopen it to resume your browsing from this mode, you will see that it is blocked. That is, Chrome will automatically block the tabs.

So anyone who grabs your phone will not be able to see your open tabs in Incognito Mode because they are protected by the lock. You will see the tab in black with the mode icon in the center and the option to unlock it at the bottom.

Of course, this will be an option that you can only enable if you want, since it will not be by default in the web browser. To do this, you just have to go to Settings >> Privacy and Security.

One thing to keep in mind is that you won’t find this option in Chrome’s settings yet, as it hasn’t been enabled in the browser yet. If you want to try this dynamic you will have to choose to activate it from the experimental functions.

Just go to chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android and enable the feature. Remember that you need to restart the mobile for the change to be applied in the web browser. Or you can wait for the next Chrome update to try this new tweak for Incognito Mode from Android.