Chrome for Android enables the price tracking feature

We already have the Christmas date very close and the pressure to acquire gifts is increasing. Bargain hunters right now find themselves checking their browser extensions or apps they use to compare and track prices. However, Google has decided to make life easier for its users and now allows price tracking in Chrome.

This novelty is undoubtedly the most interesting of the recommendations and functions that Google has brought for Christmas shopping.

This is how Chrome’s price tracking is

We know that prices in online stores like Amazon tend to fluctuate. In that sense, what we do close to these dates is to start monitoring prices to know how much they have risen or fallen. As we mentioned before, there are mobile applications that do it and also Chrome extensions. Despite this, having the native ability to track prices in Chrome looks much easier.

The best of all is that the operation of this alternative is very simple and does not require our intervention to find the changes and results. The only thing we have to do in advance is make sure we have the latest version of the browser.

To use price tracking in Chrome for Android, all you have to do is open a page with the product displaying its price. The trick is not to close the tab in question and whenever you open the tab manager you will see the current price and the price it had previously if it had changed. This way, you can have a full window dedicated to price tracking in Chrome.

The way the information is structured is very friendly because we will see the large price at the top of the tab, next to the past crossed out next to it. If you need to hunt for deals on certain products, this new Chrome feature is what you need.