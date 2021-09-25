Chrome extensions that don’t adopt the new rules will stop working in one year

Back with the extensions of Chrome, and is that Google has already announced the final date on which the browser will withdraw support for the “old rules”, de facto preventing the use of extensions that do not bend to the new. By rules, it should be added, we refer to the indications of the new version of the Manifest that Chrome used to dictate the specifications of the extensions.

In essence, the Manifest is a text file where some of the specifications of the Chrome extensions are indicated, such as their permissions and the APIs to whose functionality they have access. But those APIs are changing and with them the “rules” of the Manifest. Right now, in fact, the second and third versions of the Manifest coexist, but this will cease to be the case next June 2023, in just over a year.

Will be as of June 2023 when, therefore, the extensions that have not adhered to the new specifications established by Google will no longer be compatible with the browser. And although nothing will probably happen because there is plenty of time for all developers to adapt their extensions to the new guidelines, renewed to improve browser security and privacy, but also to make extension development more effective, it is not about a change without controversy.

In fact, we have already told you before about how the exclusive entry into force of Manifest v3 can affect Chrome extensions as elementary today as ad blockers, to make matters worse, with the most pilgrim arguments. It is, therefore, a change that does not hold, according to the response aroused between locals and strangers.

As an example, the rejection of the change of Chromium derivatives developers such as Brave, Opera and Vivaldi, as well as the rejection of Firefox itself, which although it may seem like nothing to do with you, it does: Mozilla adopted the Chrome specification for Firefox for extensions, but without affecting ad blockers.

What will happen to extensions as popular as UBlock Origina and others, whose developers have already warned that with the access limitations imposed by the new Manifest, their effectiveness will be significantly reduced? It remains to be seen. As is the fact of what many Chrome users who have these extensions as elementary functionality will do. Alternatives, of course, there are and will continue to exist and with increasing solvency.