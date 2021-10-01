Chrome Canary launches functionality that groups pages that you have visited with similar themes

Google has announced a couple of new features coming to Chrome soon, in fact one of them is already available in Canary, while the other is still in internal testing.

Journeys is the closest to a general release, it is a function that will group and save the pages you have visited with a theme filter. Therefore, it is a good function for those who have days researching a product, a place or a topic for work.

What’s new in sight

In this way, you will be able to access this function and not have to search for each of the pages you have visited since there will surely be many. This functionality will group them all by topic, so it will be much more organized to search our own history.

This feature is available right now if you download Chrome Canary, the pretest version of Google’s browser. So you can keep an eye on it, see how it works and even report if you get any bugs.

The other feature is not available yet and is basically a sidebar that appears to the left of the browser. The bar is vertical and will only appear in certain conditions, mainly after searching something in Google and entering a link. If you give the icon of a Google G that will appear at the top, the sidebar will show you the rest of Google results.

The idea is that you stop wasting time entering links, go back, enter another link and so on for each option, or opening many tabs. The sidebar will allow you to enter more results while still viewing them to the side. There is no date for this new feature but it is not ready for Canary yet so we will have to wait.

Similarly, Chrome will also receive a new feature with Lens at the end of the year that will allow you to search for images with words or image fragments. So there is news for the most popular browser.