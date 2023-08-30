chrome browser to soon receive web page scoring functionality

HomeEditor's PickChrome Browser to Soon Receive Web Page Scoring Functionality

Google is currently experimenting with a text-to-language translation feature in its Chrome browser for desktop versions. However

Google is currently experimenting with a text-to-language translation feature in its Chrome browser for desktop versions. However, the first results of this testing leave much to be desired, according to some testers. Users have discovered this feature in the latest version of Chrome Canary, which introduces early developer builds. According to feedback, the Speak button appears only in Reading View and is placed above the article title.

Currently, Google continues to work on improving this feature, as the synthesized voice sounds robotic and reads the text without pauses. However, options for alternatives already exist, and they work much better. For example, the article-to-speech feature has long been available in other browsers such as mobile Microsoft Edge. This browser provides several voice “announcers” for selection, playback speed adjustment and support for various languages.

However, there is no official word yet on when the article-to-speech feature will be available to all users in the public version of Chrome.

