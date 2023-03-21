5G News
Chrome Android now shows the latest searches on its homepage

Chrome Android now shows the latest searches on its homepage

Published on

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
If you’re using Chrome on Android, you might have noticed your homepage changed slightly this morning. Indeed, instead of regularly visited sites, the browser now displays your recent searches on Google. However, the single icon of these tab proposals disturbs the harmony of the whole. We explain how to deactivate the feature.

chromium android
Credit: 123rf

There is not a week without Google testing new features on its browser, in particular its Android version, which it has been constantly improving for some time. The latest big news from Chrome was undoubtedly the arrival of the private browsing lock and, after increasing the security of its users, the Mountain View company is now looking to make their lives easier.

In recent days, a handful of users have noticed a slight change on their homepage. Chrome now suggests recent searches done on Google. By clicking on it, you immediately find yourself on the results page, without having to type the query again. Useful in cases where you have already forgotten the answer you were looking for before.

On the same subject — Chrome Android: test the new Duet interface which allows you to customize the navigation buttons

How to Disable Search Suggestions on Chrome Android

While some will certainly appreciate the time savings offered by this feature, others will regret being invaded by a search icon in the middle of the logos of frequently visited sites. Not to mention the fact that some research will no longer be relevant, or even outright are supposed to remain confidential. In other words, you may want to remove these nuisance suggestions.

How to mute calls on your iPhone with the new iOS 14

chrome android recent searches

Fortunately, the operation is not very complicated. If you want to delete a particular search, just hold down the icon and click on DELETE, as shown in the screenshots above. If, on the contrary, you want to completely get rid of the functionality, you will have to deactivate the flag corresponding to this address: chrome://flags/#organic-repeatable-queries.

What do you think of this new Chrome feature? Tell us in the comments!

