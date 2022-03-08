Chrome 99 is faster than Safari… on Macs

Chrome 99 landed in the stable channel a week ago with a bunch of improvements for consumers and developers. Google’s web browser is the most widely used on the Internet since it demolished Internet Explorer and its capabilities are widely appreciated, including its performance benefits.

Google has put figures at the level reached by the latest version compared to Apple’s browser, Safari. And it has done it where it can sting the Cupertino company the most, in his own house, on Mac computers and using your own measurement tools. The latest stable version of Chrome for Mac achieved a score of 300 in the Speedometer evaluation software. It is the highest score to date of any browser and Safari itself reaches 277.

The app was originally developed by the team behind Apple’s Webkit, the foundation of Safari and other browsers, and tests for responsiveness, which is a good indicator of user experience. “We are pleased to announce that Chrome on Mac has achieved the highest score to date of any browser, 300, in Apple’s Speedometer Browser Response Rate”Google said in a Chromium blog post.

Chrome 99, faster than Safari on Mac

The major browsers have left the war for speed behind, especially since Microsoft adopted Chromium to create Edge and technologies have advanced so much that it is difficult to improve browsers that certainly offer good results. This is not to say that the rivalry has stopped, even though now Google, Microsoft, Apple, and the Mozilla Foundation have announced a joining of forces at Interop 2022 to improve compatibility with web standards.

In Chrome 99, Google has highlighted ThinLTO optimization, the V8 Sparkplug compiler, general improvements to the JavaScript engine, and other enhancements to improve graphics performance. In fact, Google emphasized that their browser’s graphics performance also outperformed Safari’s by 15%. It should be noted that the results have been achieved under the M1 chips designed by Apple itself. Google says that it has gained 43% in the 17 months since the launch of these proprietary ARMs with which Apple is leaving Intel hardware behind.

Although Google acknowledges that “benchmarks are just one of many ways to measure the speed of a browser and what matters is that Chrome is faster and more efficient in everyday use”there is no doubt that this Chrome 99 has merit for beating Apple in its own house.