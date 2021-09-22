Chrome 94 reorders its configuration and launches a news page

It is now available Chrome 94, a new version of Google’s web browser and the first to leave behind the six weeks between one launch and the next to adopt the monthly cadence, as Firefox does, for example. Ergo, from now on Chrome will receive a new version per month.

And is this good or bad? If they have, it is because they consider it positive, although as in the case of Firefox, the amount of news that each version of the browser receives will be reduced. Not as much as with Firefox, since Google’s muscle is much bigger and it also relies on the development of Chromium, with which companies like Microsoft, Opera or Vivaldi collaborate, but something lighter will be. In return, updates will reach the user earlier.

For their part, Chrome business users will get updates every two months, through a specific stable channel.

Chrome 94, news

Getting to the point, Chrome 94 introduces a dozen new features, although the bulk of them will go unnoticed by ordinary users because everything is under the hood, affecting the stability, performance and security of the browser, but remaining invisible from face to the user. Of course, not everything Chrome 94 comes with fits into that bag.

Thus, one of the most outstanding novelties of Chrome 94 is in application settings, which Google is tweaking so that it is not so overwhelming for the user. How are you doing it? Separating different sections independently in the side panel, instead of offering it all in an endless page of preferences. This is a job that has not yet been completed, so it is expected that it will gradually change.

For Chrome 94, the list of sections with their own configuration page looks like this: Google and you, autocomplete, security check, privacy and security, appearance, search engine, default browser, when opening and advanced settings, where the rest are located options.

Chrome 94 – Settings

Apart from these changes, and given that Google seems to have recovered the eager to add new features to Chrome, a website is being launched to which the user will supposedly be redirected once a new version of Chrome has been updated, in which the main novelties that the browser has implemented in its latest versions are exposed, so that at least he knows of its existence (Not everyone follows the tech press, quite the contrary).

At the moment the site in question shows little: the search for tabs that was implemented months ago, the user profiles that have been there for a thousand years and how to change the background of the browser. Be that as it may, this type of page is common in other browsers such as Firefox, Opera or Vivaldi, so why should Chrome not have its own?

Other new features in Chrome 94 include the launch of the WebCodecs API, a low-level implementation for encoding and decoding of audio and video that is more efficient than current methods with JavaScript or WebAssembly; improvements in color management, in web application storage management… For more information about these changes, the new video and the development tools video (both only for developers!).