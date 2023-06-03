Chrome 115 Beta: Google incorporates reading mode and improvements in memory saving

The tech giant Google has recently launched the beta version of the long-awaited Chrome 115, just after having released the stable version for all users. While this latest version doesn’t bring much new, with much of the progress focused on the upcoming redesign of Chrome for desktop coming later this year, it does include some cool features, like a new reading mode and improvements to memory saving.

Reading mode built into Chrome 115

One of the highlights of Chrome 115 is the addition of reading mode on desktop computers. Google had already announced this mode in March 2023, but until now it was only available for mobile devices. Reading mode allows users to enjoy a more enjoyable and distraction-free reading experience by removing ads and unnecessary content. However, it is worth mentioning that in this beta version, the reading mode is located in the sidebar along with the bookmarks and the reading list, which may be inconvenient for some users. However, it is possible to activate this function through the experimental configuration using the flag chrome://flags/#read-anything .

Memory saving improvements

Google Chrome has been criticized in the past for its memory consumption, but the company has been working hard to improve this aspect. In Chrome 115, improvements have been made to the memory saver feature on the desktop version. This function is responsible for freeing up memory by deactivating tabs that have not been used for a certain time. When the user returns to one of these inactive tabs, Chrome should load it again from a deep sleep state. In this beta version, two important improvements have been made. First, a chart has been added that visualizes the amount of memory saved by activating an inactive tab. This graphical representation gives the user a better understanding of the benefits of saving memory. Additionally, we have experimented with fading and graying the icons of inactive tabs, allowing them to be visually distinguished from active tabs.

Automatic upgrade to HTTPS

To increase security on the web, Chrome 115 will now attempt to automatically upgrade HTTP requests to HTTPS whenever possible. Although the HTTP protocol is deprecated, there are still some services that use it by default. Google trusts that this update will not cause problems in the standard configurations of the servers, but if necessary, users can choose to disable this change temporarily.

Download Chrome 115 and enjoy the new features

Although Chrome 115 does not represent a revolutionary update, it is certainly interesting to explore and become familiar with its new features. You can download the beta version from the official Google Chrome website or through the Play Store if you are using an Android device.