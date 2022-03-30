Chrome 100 is now available for all platforms, highlights new…

What a news that surprised Google since it has released version 100 of Google Chrome, it can now be updated on iPhone, iPad, Android, macOS, PC and other platforms. It is the first update in which the icon radically changes since 2014. Colors are brighter and no longer incorporate shadows.

Chrome is updated to its version 100

After many previous versions in which the performance left much to be desired, today Google celebrates 100 updates. Chrome designer Elvin Hu stated that the design was destined for a particular purpose, to align with “Google’s most modern brand expression.” It stands out a lot to the eye and it will probably be noticeable as soon as it is next to other apps.

Google updates or adds new features every month, so it’s not normal to see these kinds of aggressive changes. Other changes that are usually noticed are more bordering on the server theme and the users do not have the real perspective of a change. Google has fixed security issuesspecifically there are 28 solutions.

How to update? In macOS and desktop versions it is a matter of entering the Settings section, looking for more information about Google Chrome and it will update automatically. Keep in mind that you must close any activity you are doing in the browser.

Performance in particular with macOS

In previous news about Chrome, I have been able to verify the changes that the platform has had over time. It is a complete reality that the browser adapts to the most recent operating systems and computers. The performance that I have in a MacBook Air M1 is simply spectacular.

Sure, it’s not going to be the same if you have an old Mac though Google has made an effort not to continue consuming the RAM memory of the devices. As for the mobile field, Chrome is the most used on Android, on iOS users adopt Safari more but the advantage is that anyone is free to decide what you work better with.

I have to confess that Google Chrome is my favorite for work due to the integration with all Gsuite apps. Do you use this browser for any special reason? Tell us in the comment box.