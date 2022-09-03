“Christmas with you”: Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. in a romantic comedy for Netflix

The first image of the next rom-com that will arrive on the platform was known. (Netflix)

Garcia (Lucifer Y george lopez) stars alongside Prinze Jr.. (Scooby Do) a new Christmas romance that will arrive in November of this year to Netflix. The story of christmas with you (Christmas With You) follows a female music star who leaves everything behind to fulfill a fan’s biggest dream in a small New York community. Away from the spotlight and the cameras, she will find here the peace she needs to relaunch her career and she also allows herself to truly fall in love.

“ Angelina, tired of her life as a pop star, runs away to make a fan’s dream come true in a small New York town, where she will find not only the inspiration she needs to reinvigorate her career, but also a chance to find love. ”, advances the official premise that accompanies the first image that was recently shared by the giant streaming.

Aimee Garcia played investigator Ella Lopez in “Lucifer.” (Netflix)

Garcia is best known for her role as Ella Lopez, the crime investigator on the hit series Lucifer. She has also participated in other productions such as George Lopez, Dexter Y woke; as well as having multiple roles in animated titles (MOD OK Y Dragons: The Nine Kingdoms). On the other hand, Prinze Jr. rose to fame in the 2000s and is remembered for playing Fred Jones in the first live action of Scooby Doo that James Gunn wrote for the big screen.

The cast is completed by Gabriel Sloyer (Inventing Anna), Zenzi Williams (Black Panther), Grace Dumdaw (Succession), Helena Betancourt (Orange is the New Black), Lawrence J. Hughes, Deja Monique Cruz, Elisa Bocanegra, Matthew Grimaldi and Sammy Peralta. The film is directed by Gabriela Tagliavini based on a script written by Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias. Producers include German Michael Torres and Lucas Jarach, through GMT Films; and Eric Brenner is credited as executive producer.

Freddie Prinze Jr. was part of the original cast of the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Christmas is a great time for romantic comedies on Netflix

In recent years, Netflix has shown that it can be capable of what the cable television signal did as part of its annual calendar: bombard the public with series and movies set during this festive season. In the case of the platform, there is a greater interest in launching romantic comedies, since it is a genre that tends to be very sympathetic to viewers in general.

Some of these titles include Calendar Love, Love Is Tough, A California Christmas, Princess Swap, Christmas Single, White Nights, A Castle for Christmas, A Christmas Prince, Operation Merry Christmasamong others. With a premiere set for November 17, christmas with you will be next rom com to join this Christmas catalog.

