Christmas shoppers forced to abandon cars due to massive delays at popular Dublin centre

Many Christmas shoppers have been left with no option but to abandon their cars after waiting for hours to exit a multi-storey carpark.

Frustrated drivers have been waiting for more than three hours to exit the popular city centre shopping centre.

One shopper told Dublin Live that she had been waiting to exit the fourth floor Illac Shopping Centre carpark for most of the evening.

She had been trying to leave since 4:20pm today and had not been contacted by staff about the nightmare delays.

Orla Spratt even debated leaving her car in the carpark and getting a taxi home.

She said: “I rang the office at about ten to five to say that my carparking ticket wouldn’t work and to ask what was going on.

“It’s an absolute nightmare. not one member of staff came along and spoke to anybody.

“There are people with babies. There are people with young kids trying to get into their cars.

“They’re actually just walking away now and leaving their cars there or their partners are getting into the cars and they are walking with the children.

“Not one person has come along and said sorry or made an announcement.

“I rang them twice, I’ve sent them an email. I’m still on the fourth floor. People are starting to get cranky with each other now.

“Some people are leaving their cars, going off and getting coffee and then coming back. I was going to leave my car and get a taxi home but the hassle then in the morning to come back for it.

At 7:30pm Orla was still waiting to leave the carpark.

Dublin Live have contacted the Illac Shopping Centre for comment.

