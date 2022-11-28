Christmas pix? Nubank warns of WhatsApp scams about false Christmas promotion

O Nubank issued this Monday (28) a statement warning of a coup carried out with the Whatsapp🇧🇷 This is a false promotion called “Nubank Natal Feliz”, which would be offering R$ 50 reais via Pix to customers who entered a fraudulent link🇧🇷 In view of this, Nubank reported that it is not carrying out the “Happy Christmas” campaign. Therefore, users who receive this message should ignore it as it is a scam. The fake promotion text is accompanied by an image of the Nubank logo.





The coup also encourages customers to act quickly, before all fake Pix coupons are redeemed. Activating a sense of urgency with biased messages is a social engineering tactic that makes a person click on the link without a second thought. - Advertisement - Fintech also advised that users always be wary of this type of message via WhatsApp or social networks🇧🇷 It is recommended not to click on the link provided in the content or provide personal information directly through messengers.

You can report the contact directly in the app and you also need to be careful with the Pix key. If it is the CPF number, for example, it is recommended not to disclose it, so scammers will not have access to it. Finally, Nubank advised those who clicked on the link and feared that their data had been exposed, contact the fintech team through the service channels and also consult SOS Nu, the emergency guide with guidance on what to do. And you, did you receive any such messages? Tell us in the comments down below!

