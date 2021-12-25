Christmas news on Facebook Messenger

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

It’s Christmas on Facebook, and, as in previous years, to celebrate it, new functions are incorporated to enrich communications, both those maintained through the instant messaging platform Facebook Messenger, as well as through direct messages sent. Through Instagram, a platform that also belongs to Meta and with which communication through direct messages has been unified.

Facebook Messenger and Instagram messages get new Christmas-themed emoji and effect options, including augmented reality effects

It is a series of elements, fonts, emojis and effects (including augmented reality effects) with a theme completely set in aesthetics and Christmas motifs with which to enrich communications during these holidays.

To activate these effects, just click on the smiling smiley icon from the effects menu.

-Christmas glitters: Filters created by feminine beauty and care guru Ashley Strong to give the glitter of snowflakes and sparkles when you wink or blink through augmented reality will enrich video calls on Facebook Messenger and Instagram. In addition, you can “freeze” the screen when you open your mouth, as if the mist crystallizes as a result of the cold.

– Rain of festive icons: In text messages, a cascade of emojis representing these holidays can be added, being able to choose between a Christmas tree, the Jewish menorah (the multi-armed chandelier that symbolizes the hanuka) or a lit candle (which symbolizes the kwaanza, a secular festival of African American culture). They are emojis that can be added to written texts but can also be added to direct messages as a “rain” of emojis.

– «Sonimojis»: The “sound emojis” or “soundmojis” incorporate new effects, in this case associated with the emoticon on the box with the gift and the Christmas tree.

