Christmas lottery 2021: how to see if we have a tenth winner from the mobile

The big day has arrived (the day of health for many): like every year, today December 22 is celebrated at the Teatro Real in Madrid the National Lottery Christmas Draw. It is likely that you or those close to you have collected a good number of tickets and shares in the hope of taking the Gordo with you. Or, at least, a stone.

And as in so many other things, the mobile can be the perfect tool to know if the children of San Ildefonso have sung your number. Below we have compiled a few free applications for Android from which you can check the results of the Giveaway. May luck be with you. And if not, you know, in this age when health is more in danger than ever, continuing to maintain it is the best reward.

TuLotero

We start with one of the apps preferred by many to check the results in real time of all national draws, including EuroMillions, BonoLoto, Primitiva, Football pools … and, of course, the Christmas and Children’s Lottery. But yes, you must register to use it.

Special mention deserves the possibility to buy tickets online or to scan a code to save, share and check tickets. All you have to do is install the app, access the ‘Games’ section (center of the lower menu) and points with the camera to the barcode of the tenth. The application will tell you if it has been awarded and, if it is, how much you get.

TuLotero – Buy Lottery online Developer: TuLotero

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

Lottery and Betting Scanner

In addition to checking the results and the winning numbers of all the draws, this app incorporates a code reader to check your Lottery tickets quickly and very intuitively, both in weekly draws, and in special draws such as Christmas or Children’s.

To do this, just open the app, point the camera at the code of the tenth and it will instantly show you the prize associated with it. Too you can upload an image from gallery (in case you had shared the tenth) or manually search for the acquired numbers. It works very well, although it includes advertising.

Scanner for Lottery and Betting results Developer: Sweepstakes Scanner

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

LotteriesPRO

The official application of State Lotteries and Gambling allows check the possible prizes live that has any participation, including the Christmas Lottery numbers. It also includes a function with which you can scan the barcode of the tenth so that the app checks the database if said tenth is awarded.

What’s more, have a ticket wallet where you can digitally store your favorite bets to repeat them at a Lottery point of sale as many times as you want. This, obviously, is for other draws such as the Primitiva, the Bono Loto, the Euromillions or the Quiniela.

LotteriesPRO Developer: State Society Lotteries and State Gambling

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

Social networks and other alternatives

If you prefer not to download an application on your mobile, we also propose some alternatives that do not require any installation. On the official website of the Christmas Giveaway, you have a simple search engine with which you can find out if your numbers have received a prize. You just have to write the numbers of your tenths and how much you played.

In addition, both in the official Twitter account of Loterías del Estado, as well as through the hashtag # LoteríaNavidad or by searching “Christmas Lottery” in Google you can also see the latest news and most important tweets about the draw. And of course, you can always follow the raffle live from the screen of our mobile from the official RTVE Play application.