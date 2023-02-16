Christine Wilson, Only Republican FTC Commissioner, Will Resign

WASHINGTON — Christine Wilson, the sole Republican commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, said on Tuesday that she would soon resign and criticized Lina Khan, the Democratic chair of the agency, accusing her of an “abuse of power.”

Ms. Wilson, who announced her decision in an opinion essay in The Wall Street Journal, has been a consistent critic of Ms. Khan’s leadership. Ms. Khan, who became chair of the F.T.C. in June 2021, immediately set out to aggressively transform the agency into a bulwark against tech mergers and monopolies and a more powerful regulator of online privacy.

Ms. Wilson and another former Republican member of the F.T.C., Noah Phillips, who resigned in October, have repeatedly expressed concerns that Ms. Khan’s ambitions exceeded the legal authority of the agency, which enforces consumer protection and competition laws.

In particular, Ms. Wilson criticized a lawsuit that the F.T.C. filed in July to block Meta’s merger with a virtual reality app maker, Within, as well as a decision last month to ban “noncompete” clauses in employment contracts that limit the options of employees while locking in the power of companies to retain workers.