Christian Slater Joins The Cast Of Disney+’s “The Spiderwick Chronicles” Series

In 2008 it hit theaters around the world The Spiderwick which was well received by the audience (it raised $164 million) and critics, but after the release of this film, the public expected that there would be sequels to this universe based on the children’s books written by Tony DiTerlizzi Y Holly Blackbut that didn’t happen.

The reason behind this decision not to release new parts of a successful movie was because the producers decided to lump all five books in this saga together into one movie. Thus, in the feature film starring freddie highmore Y Sarah Bolger the condensed history of children’s literary work is told.

A film version starring Freddie Highmore was released in 2008. (Paramount Pictures)

Now, 14 years later, Disney+ has decided to take these children’s texts again and take them to the field of streaming in the form of a television series, and where the villain of the first season will be Christian Slater.

slater will get into the psyche of mulgarath (alter ego of Dr Dorian Brauer), a villain who like all ogres: eats people, has an insatiable desire to consume objects and whatever is put in front of him. Throughout the story, this character will want the secrets found in the Field Guide to the Natural World of Arthur Spiderwick (family of the twins Grace), for a malevolent plan to satisfy his hunger.

The new series is based on the children’s books written by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. (Simon & Schuster Books)



The actor revealed to Looper that the reason behind accepting this character in the new series is because he is interested in giving life to darker roles and considers that villains always have that dose of evil that he likes to bring to the screen.

“I definitely enjoy playing characters that are more outrageous. I think I find them therapeutic. mulgarath He is definitely one of the most outrageous villains out there, with no qualms about stealing, destroying or killing others to get what he wants or just to get them out of his way.” Christian.

Christian Slater is the newest member of this long-awaited fantastic series. (Reuters)

On the big screen it was Nick Noltewho played the role of the evil ogre and shapeshifter, mulgarath. As revealed dead lineSlater’s participation will be limited to only the first season, which is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2023.

The Spiderwick Chronicles is a somber coming-of-age story that throughout its pages also tells the stories of children and families dealing with mental health issues, among other relevant issues. To leave from New York and move to Michigan, to the home of their ancestors, which is in ruins, the twin brothers Jared Y Simon Gracewith his mother and sister Mallorythey are in an alternative and fantastic world.

This film joined the craze for feature films based on children’s books that “Harry Potter” began. (Paramount Pictures)

Kat Coiro will direct the first two episodes of the series, a modern story combined with fantasy adventures. She is produced by Paramount Television Studios Y 20thTelevision. Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is the showrunner and executive producer of the hand of Coiro, Holly Black, DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, DJ Goldberg Y Julie Kane-Ritsch.

For its part, weeks before the streaming platform announced that lyon daniels (We Can Be Heroes) Y Noah Cottrell (Chubby Chronicles) were cast as the young leads.

Unlike the movie, the Disney Plus series is expected to feature one book per season. (DisneyPlus)

A Cottrell he will soon be seen on the big screen in the family adventure film Boys of Summer, while slater recently finished Pussy Islandwith channing tatum Y Naomi Ackie.

Also this year he made the action comedy freelancing beside John Cena and was the narrator of the animated spin-off The Boys: Diabolical. He was recently nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for his role in Dr Deathblueprint for peacock.

