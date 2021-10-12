Chris Pratt shares a “first look” at the Super Mario Bros. movie (just kidding, but it could be a lot worse)

Are you looking forward to seeing the new Super Marios Bros. movie? Neither do I, but I do have to confess that I am somewhat curious, given how complicated it seems to me to transfer a character like the plumber, including his fantasy world and platforms, to the big or small screen.

There is nowhere to take it and the irrefutable example is the extremely seedy film of Super Marios Bros. from the early nineties starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo and Dennis Hopper. Not only was it a mess as a movie: it was ridiculous as an adaptation and although there is someone who can remember it with some affection because of the nostalgia effect, the ‘good’ doesn’t happen from there; the rest is all bad.

Well, as you already know, one of the surprises of the last Nintendo Direct was not about games, although it was directly related to them, how could it be otherwise being a Nintendo event. It was about the new Super Marios Bros. movie that will star in the leading names in the ‘Hollywood’ industry as Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic world) in the role of Mario, Jack Black (School of Rock, King kong) as Bowser, Seth Rogen (Super salty, The Interview) as Donkey Kong or Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s gambit, The New Mutants) as Princess Peach …

… But don’t panic if you didn’t know anything about this, because this next Super Marios Bros. movie has at least one good thing that doesn’t bode well for demacre: it is an animated film and the cast will only be in charge of voicing the characters in the American version, which has also brought a tail, among other things, for removing veteran Charles Martinet and replacing him with Chris Pratt, who, however well known, is hard to imagine. like Mario.

Would it have been better to do it with real actors? Pratt himself has shared a crappy montage on his Instagram account that is very funny, but equally fearsome if remotely possible, even though something like this would never have come true, luckily for our neurons. But it is slightly reminiscent of what happened in 1993 and a little scary does, why fool us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt)

And now, the reflection: Why do these things happen? Was a Super Marios Bros. movie really necessary, about a character who is dedicated to jumping across platforms based on simple and flat stories like a story for very young children, who barely articulates a word …? Link comes to mind, of course, and how an adaptation of The Legend of Zelda would be as or more grotesque, when to give it some viability in a medium that is not his, it would be necessary to modify to the extreme a character that goes for the forty years since its creation.

Personally, I don’t like the idea at all, even though something consistent and quality may come out of this experiment. And examples that it is possible, there are. I can think of the adaptation of angry Birds, although it is not comparable, because the world of Super Mario Bros. has its limits and if you exceed them, you are inventing something new. And there are also examples of this that have turned out well, such as the last of Sonic … Although for me not for those.

Now, from what it seems that it is going to be to what it could be, an eyesore of the type of the nineties version but with current effects … and, obviously, I am not saying it because of the joke that Pratt has marked … Because, I repeat, it’s a joke, but It could have been worse. It could have been true.