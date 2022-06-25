HomeMobileiphoneChris Evans was still using an iPhone 6s until recently despite his...

Chris Evans was still using an iPhone 6s until recently despite his great fortune

Actor Chris Evans was a long-time iPhone user, but contrary to what we might think, he did not have the latest model, but rather Until yesterday I was still using an iPhone 6s.

We don’t know when the actor got an iPhone 6s, but this model came out in 2015 and the last ones were sold in 2018. In 2019, Forbes put his revenue for the year at $43.5 million. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his total net worth at $80 million.

Now Evans has announced that he is going to change his phone and in posts on Twitter and Instagram, he has paid a small tribute to this model, highlighting its physical start button.

Her Instagram post has had nearly two million likes in less than 24 hours, while her Twitter post has had half a million, plus a growing discussion thread.

Evans doesn’t say which iPhone he’s switched to, but the photo in Instagram shows how to transfer data from iPhone 6s to what looks like an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

Samsung Galaxy A32 shows off its 5G connectivity and some features in the latest leak

