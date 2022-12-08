Choose yours! Sony opens poll for Game of the Year 2022

We’re getting closer and closer to the end of 2022, with that, the time has come to look back and remember all the best and worst we’ve had throughout the year. In the world of video games, this also happens and although we are about to discover the winners of The Game Awards, the biggest award in this industry, we also have highlights in other awards such as the Europe Game Awards. This week, Sony opened up the Game of the Year award voting on the official PlayStation blog, and the list is full of acclaimed titles.

PlayStation is one of the hottest consoles in the video game industry and although its exclusive games are widely recognized in renowned awards such as The Game Awards, Sony has also started to hold its own awards through the official PlayStation blog. This week, the blog opened the voting for the Game of the Year 2022 award, an award that has 16 categories and that compiles the most acclaimed games released on PlayStation throughout this year. You can participate through this link.

Names like God of War: Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 1, Stray and many others are the ones that appear the most among the nominees, but voters can also write the names of other games that do not appear among those suggested by the vote. Check out the rules for this year’s awards below: In all categories it is possible to vote for a game not listed among the nominees by typing its name directly.

Due to the deadline for participation, some games cannot be indicated.

As with most other categories, Best Multiplayer Experience is focused on titles released in 2022, but Best Continuing Play also considers multiplayer games that have had major new content or updates that have significantly altered the game over the past year.

If a title went Platinum in a category in a previous year, it will not be eligible to participate in the same category this year.

Voting has started and you’ll have until Wednesday, December 14th at 11:59pm to pick your favorites, so scroll down and start voting. We will process the results and announce the winners by the end of this month.

So, ready to choose your favorite?

!