Chips for cars will move 115,000 million dollars in 2030. This is how Intel intends to devour the cake

By: Brian Adam

Date:

In Intel they have it clear. According to this company, in 2030 the semiconductor industry will invoice $115 billion counting only the integrated circuits that it will sell to car manufacturers. This figure multiplies practically by two the current one, which reflects that the demand for chips in the automotive sector now pales compared to what it will reach in just eight years.

It’s certainly too juicy a cake to pass up, and semiconductor makers are gearing up to respond to this impending explosion in demand. It is surprising that in the enormous context of chip deficit in which we currently find ourselves, this industry is anticipating that, far from calming down, demand will continue to increase with a dizzying pace.

Intel has a plan, and is already preparing its cards

Two days ago we told you that Intel has bought the Israeli semiconductor production company Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion. And, precisely, the manufacturing nodes available to this company fit like a glove with the requirements that a large part of the chips demanded by the automotive industry must satisfy. However, this purchase is just one of the moves that Intel is preparing to reinforce its relevance as a manufacturer of chips for the car industry.

Intel will create an open and automatic computing platform that can be used by car manufacturers

In fact, Intel Foundry Services (IFS), which is the subsidiary specializing in the manufacture of semiconductors, is currently shaping a department that will be created expressly with the task of service car manufacturers. And the way to do it is none other than to produce the integrated circuits they need.

The funny thing is that Intel seems to be being nimble. And it is that he has announced that he will create an open, automated computing platform that can be used by car manufacturers to fine-tune the software that they will integrate into their vehicles.

The interesting thing is that this platform will use chiplets, which, broadly speaking, are packages that bring together several chips that usually carry out different and complementary functions. The chiplets they are easier to manufacture than traditional microprocessors that collect all the logic in a single package. And, in addition, they have greater scalability and they are cheaperso it makes sense for them to be adopted by the automotive industry.

It seems reasonable to assume that, even if it is an open platform, it will somehow prioritize utilization below the hardware that Intel is going to manufacture. However, this is not all. This company has also announced that it will fine-tune new manufacturing nodes specifically tailored to the needs of car manufacturers.

And it is that a good part of the integrated circuits that vehicles incorporate do not require the use of such advanced technologies in their manufacture as those used to produce high-integration semiconductors that we can find, for example, inside our computers and smartphones. We can be sure of one thing: many other sectors would like to have growth expectations like those in the chip industry.

