chip shortage threatens iphone 13 production

The pandemic is gradually passing, at least the worst of it, since we cannot consider it as overcome. And while in certain aspects an improvement is being noticed in the day to day of our lives, in other facets now is when we are going to notice its effects And we are not talking precisely about the field of health.

The shortage of chips has been widespread since the pandemic began, as demand has skyrocketed during it, which has been combined with lower production power by large manufacturers, due to different restrictions. We are now paying for that with more expensive products, a direct consequence of the shortage of components. Something that is also affecting Apple, which is finding it difficult to meet its needs in the iPhone 13 production.

IPhone 13 production will slow down

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS REUTERS

That is at least what Bloomberg points to in its latest information, where it ensures that Apple’s production targets could be reduced as a result of the shortage of chips. Specifically, it points out that production reduction would be 10 million units during the remainder of 2021. The sources of this medium would be quite close to the supply chain of the Cupertino giant. And all this even with an Apple that designed its own processors, and that manufactures them through the Taiwanese TSMC. Something that will not prevent the problems of producing Texas Instruments and Broadcom chips from affecting the production of the phones.

And it is that these companies provide Apple with wireless displays and components respectivelyTherefore, without its components, the phones of the Cupertino company cannot logically be manufactured. Therefore, the problems of chip shortages are already being felt in Apple, which will be forced to reduce the manufacturing pace of its iPhone 13 surely below what is necessary to meet its demand, which could result in a delay in terms of delivery to customers. On the other hand, it is a situation that should worry Android mobile manufacturers.

Because if Apple is having these problems, being the most valuable company in the world and therefore with greater purchasing power. What will not happen with many Android manufacturers that do not have access to these resources to buy processors. It may be that consequences let’s start seeing them this next Christmas.

