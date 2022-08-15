HomeTech NewsChip group Micron announces major investment in the USA

Chip group Micron announces major investment in the USA

Before signing the Chips and Science Act, Micron announced plans to invest $40 billion in the US by the end of the decade.

The US law to promote semiconductor production is bearing its first fruits: industry heavyweight Micron wants to invest billions in memory chip production in the USA. By the end of the decade, 40 billion dollars are to be invested in several stages, as Micron announced on Tuesday. The company specifically referred to the subsidies from the “Chips and Science Act”. 5,000 jobs are to be created at Micron.

 

According to Micron managers, they should also be present when US President Joe Biden signed the law later on Tuesday. With the law, the USA wants to reduce its dependency on chip production in Asia. In Taiwan, among other places, there are large production capacities – in view of the tensions with China, US politicians are worried about security of supply.

