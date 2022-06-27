Chip Apple Watch Series 8 will be similar to Series 6 and more

- Advertisement -

On this occasion, the well-known journalist Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, brought a lot of information prepared. Among it, there is data about the Apple Watch Series 8, in conjunction with the Apple Watch SE. All information was via the Power On newsletterwhere Gurman indicates some probable features with the arrival of the Watch Series 8 at the end of the year.

Among all the information shared by Mark Gurman, there would also be the next disappearance of the Apple Watch Series 3 model, as well as more information on the characteristics of the Apple Watch SE 2 in terms of the processor and its location in the market.

Gurman brings data on the Apple Watch line

Previously, there have been some rumors on the internet commenting on the greatness of the S8 chip by Apple. Reports described the great speed capacity that this processor would bring to the Apple Watch Series 8. However, Mark indicates from his sources that the S8 would actually be much closer to the S7. The problem to highlight in his statement is that the characteristics that give life to the S7 are practically the same as the S6 chip included in the Apple Watch Series 6 two years ago.

So, once the problem has been explained in broad strokes, it should be noted how users are affected. Well, because of this customers would be using an Apple Watch Series 8 with a processor as powerful as the Watch Series 7 and Watch Series 6 models. As for the next device, Mark also indicates that the Apple Watch would have a new chip that would be really new.

Apple Watch SE2

As far as this device is concerned, the Watch SE 2 wouldn’t really get a boost to its screen. This contrasts with what the company had done with the Apple Watch Series 7.

The journalist dictates that the SE 2 model would still have the same size, ignoring the increase that the Watch Series 7 did have. Although, there would be the possibility of introducing the S8 processor, the same as the Series 8, into the SE. From the outset, this would be true innovation to the model, since it would finally leave the S5 that it has had for two years.

Apple Watch Series 3

between this package of information, he also decides to integrate a little about the intrigues that exist about the Apple Watch Series 3 model. This occurs after seeing how the updates have decided to leave out the Series 3 software. After all this situation, it only remains to wait for the model will finally be discontinued for this fall. Meanwhile, the current SE would enter the Series 3 price range and the SE 2 would end up in the mid-tier range.

Outside of Mark Gurman’s data, it has also been said in other reports that the Watch Series 8 would again have a body temperature sensor, as well as other devices. Just a few months ago, the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo emphasized this fact, insisting that models would already integrate a temperature sensor for users.

What Kuo said was that the Apple Watch Series 8 model, in 2H22, would already be ready to give proof that the temperature can be taken. Of course, it would first have to go through many other tests where the device would have to meet really demanding algorithms and standards by Apple before making the production decision.

Finally, there are also some previous reports by Gurman that indicate some news. These would be part of a new and interesting variation of extreme sports for Apple Watch, surprising users, since this would be planned just for this year. However, there are also records of how the watchOS 9 operating system would take this possibility as a simple joke regarding this product.