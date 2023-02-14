Chinese state media claiming there’s a UFO over THEIR country too goes SO hilariously wrong – twitchy.com

Chinese state media is reporting this morning that they TOO have an unidentified flying object flying over their country.

No, really, they do.

And c’mon, China would never lie through its state media, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, sometimes we crack ourselves up.

JUST IN – Unidentified flying object has been detected near Rizhao in China, according to Chinese state media Global Times citing local maritime authorities. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 12, 2023

Ain’t that convenient, China?

I don’t believe any of them about anything. — Jen James (@Jen_James_) February 12, 2023

Join the club.

Xi: “Hey! Hey! Hey! I got an idea to REALLY troll them.” CCP party official: “What?” Xi: “Tell them…tell them we found one too!!” Both together: “BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!” Xi: “This wine is awesome!” — Ultra Silky Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 12, 2023

Admit it, you played this out in your head while reading it.

Methinks they doth pretend too much pic.twitter.com/H5sx3oiFdU — #ConservTXmom (@ConservTXmom) February 12, 2023

Juuuuuust a little.

NO REALLY, WE’VE GOT A FLYING THINGIE TOO!

Chinese knockoff UFOs have different font and more plastic components. Pretty close tho — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) February 12, 2023

But they get great gas mileage.

Ahem.

They’re obviously lying…. — Bill (@notBillOkeefe) February 12, 2023

Obviously.

See?

China seeing their spy balloons doing a full orbit and coming back home be like… pic.twitter.com/rGioB6GcEh — CapriciousSage (@Ithiel) February 12, 2023

Who are you again?

No no, you’re totally unidentified. TOTALLY.

And monkeys might fly outta our butts.

***

