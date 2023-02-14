Chinese state media claiming there’s a UFO over THEIR country too goes SO hilariously wrong – twitchy.com

5G News
Chinese state media claiming there's a UFO over THEIR country too goes SO hilariously wrong

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
00001 5.jpg
Chinese state media is reporting this morning that they TOO have an unidentified flying object flying over their country.

No, really, they do.

And c’mon, China would never lie through its state media, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, sometimes we crack ourselves up.

Ain’t that convenient, China?

Join the club.

Admit it, you played this out in your head while reading it.

Juuuuuust a little.

NO REALLY, WE’VE GOT A FLYING THINGIE TOO!

But they get great gas mileage.

Ahem.

Obviously.

See?

Who are you again?

No no, you’re totally unidentified. TOTALLY.

And monkeys might fly outta our butts.

***

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.