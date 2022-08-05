Chinese smartphone market towards the worst result of the last 10 years

It is now quite clear that the is going through a difficult phase, either because the product itself is now very mature and therefore long-lived, or because globally there is more and more post-pandemic economic uncertainty, or because the market is saturated with devices. The statistics that support this theory are certainly not lacking, but the latest ones released since Nikkei relating to marketwhich as a pure quantity is the largest in the world, show a level of contraction that had never before been observed.

In a nutshell, in the first half of the year, smartphones shipped in the country fell by as much as 21.7% on an annual basis, stopping at 134 million. At this rate, it is very likely that they will not be achieved not even the 300 million for the whole year, which would be the worst of the last ten years. The data, coming both from the national research institute CAICT (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology) and from the private research company Canalys, are also confirmed by the interviews conducted by the source with the clerks of local telephone shops.