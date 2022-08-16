Chinese internet giants have shared details of their algorithms with regulators for the first time

We are in an age where in social media decide what we want to see, and that is tremendous power. Networks like TikTok, where random content is shown, not necessarily from the people we follow, have the power to decide what billions of people around the world will see.

This reality seems to come out of a science fiction movie, where computers, artificial intelligences, educate and manipulate society with specific content. If one fine day the AI ​​of social networks decides to show only content criticizing a specific country, we will have millions of people giving their opinion on the subject, manipulated.

That is why the algorithms must be reviewed by competent institutions, some kind of organization that ensures the good mental health of citizens (hopefully something like this exists in the future).

Meanwhile, news is coming out like the one published today by the BBC, where they indicate that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has published a list with the descriptions of 30 algorithms with the aim of curbing data abuse.

Among the algorithms there is one from the Taobao website, owned by Alibaba, which recommends products or services to users based on their historical search data, and another from ByteDance on its Douyin website, which measures the interests of users through what they click, comment on, or “like.”

The information sent to regulators includes trade secrets, which will not be released to the public, secrets from ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent, NetEase and Baidu, China-based internet responsible for many of the big projects on the web today.

The government is concerned about how these platforms can influence public opinion within the country, so it needs to have more oversight over its technology and data. They want recommended content to actively spread positive energy, and not encourage indulgence, overspending, and exposure to celebrity culture.

Google and Facebook for the moment manage not to have to do it in the United States by saying that the algorithms are trade secrets, but in China they have already taken the step to set an example.

The intention is good, although unfortunately the objectives of the regulators of most governments are far from exemplary.