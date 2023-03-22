Chinese customs arrest man with 84 SSDs hidden in electric scooter

After the man who tried to pass through Chinese customs with 160 CPUs on his body and the one who bet the highest and wanted to pass with 202 Intel CPUs and nine iPhones hidden inside a fake belly, another smuggler was caught with a large amount of components electronics — this time, 84 Kingston NVMe SSDs hidden in an electric scooter.
The man was traveling from Macau to the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-border Industrial Zone. The case was registered on March 3, and on the WeChat page, the government agency said that when the scooter passed through the x-ray it showed an object hidden in its structure.
Agents then dismantled the vehicle’s front bumper and found the cluster of NVMe SSDs glued inside the axle tube. After separating the units from each other, they photographed the material — but the capacity or specific model of the materials was not disclosed.
Customs did not say what was done with the smuggler. Importing undeclared goods is a serious crime in China.