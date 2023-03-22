Chinese customs arrest man with 84 SSDs hidden in electric scooter

After the man who tried to pass through Chinese customs with 160 CPUs on his body and the one who bet the highest and wanted to pass with 202 Intel CPUs and nine iPhones hidden inside a fake belly, another smuggler was caught with a large amount of components electronics — this time, 84 Kingston NVMe SSDs hidden in an electric scooter.

The man was traveling from Macau to the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-border Industrial Zone. The case was registered on March 3, and on the WeChat page, the government agency said that when the scooter passed through the x-ray it showed an object hidden in its structure.