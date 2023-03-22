5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftChinese customs arrest man with 84 SSDs hidden in electric scooter

Chinese customs arrest man with 84 SSDs hidden in electric scooter

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Chinese customs arrest man with 84 SSDs hidden in electric scooter
1679452618 chinese customs arrest man with 84 ssds hidden in electric.jpeg
- Advertisement -

After the man who tried to pass through Chinese customs with 160 CPUs on his body and the one who bet the highest and wanted to pass with 202 Intel CPUs and nine iPhones hidden inside a fake belly, another smuggler was caught with a large amount of components electronics — this time, 84 Kingston NVMe SSDs hidden in an electric scooter.

The man was traveling from Macau to the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-border Industrial Zone. The case was registered on March 3, and on the WeChat page, the government agency said that when the scooter passed through the x-ray it showed an object hidden in its structure.


Agents then dismantled the vehicle’s front bumper and found the cluster of NVMe SSDs glued inside the axle tube. After separating the units from each other, they photographed the material — but the capacity or specific model of the materials was not disclosed.

- Advertisement -

Customs did not say what was done with the smuggler. Importing undeclared goods is a serious crime in China.

Chat and collaboration platform Slack is becoming more expensive

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Phone Reviews

The OPPO Find X6 / X6 Pro are now official: Features, availability and prices

The Oppo Find X6 series has been officially announced, and it consists of two...
Entertainment

Netflix is ​​already blocking shared accounts, what to do if I get the message?

The warning was there, but since nothing was happening about it, many ignored it....

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.