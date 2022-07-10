Chinese company Yadea enters the Spanish market with its electric scooter

For some time now, the electric scooter (e-scooter) has seen its presence consolidated in Spain through companies that offer people the opportunity to rent one under the sharing scheme or exchange vehicle.

That way you only pay to use the scooter as needed, not necessarily being the same model. So too, the person has no responsibility to drop off or pick up the electric scooter at a specific place.

In this sense, during the period between January and August 2021, the registration of 3,312 electric scootersThis represents a sample of the growth that this vehicle has been experiencing in Spain.

However, despite the ease of renting this means of transport, many people in Spanish territory are choosing to purchase their own e-scooter.

One of them corresponds to Yadea, a Chinese manufacturer specialized in the manufacture of electric cars, which made its debut in the Spanish market until a few days ago with its electric scooter, to which they have assigned the name of VFLY 200 endowed with a 10KW electric motor which gives it enough power to reach the 100km/h and go from 0 to 50km/h in 2.5 seconds.

In the autonomy section, Yadea ensures that its electric scooter can travel 100 km on a single charge.

Entering your web page for Spain you will be able to observe six models of electric scooters with their respective technical sheet, intended to be sold in Spanish territory at a price ranging between 2,390 (T9L Plus) and 4,790 (C1S Pro).

Meanwhile on its international website, the company has announced its intentions to add the electric scooters and the mountain e-bike to its production. As for the electric cars manufactured by this company, it remains to be seen if they offer superior quality compared to those of the competition.