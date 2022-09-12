Chinese Automaker Unveils Three Concept Electric Cars To Be Launched In The Metaverse

Within the car market, China has become one of the world’s leading markets with resounding success in monthly sales, as they exceed 400,000 units.

In that sense, new models of electric cars are launched by manufacturers frequently in this Asian nation.

- Advertisement -

However, some have already set their sights on the European market in an attempt to expand their domains outside the Asian giant and consolidate themselves among the best exponents of the electric car market.

One of them is hongqia company that, although unknown to most at the moment, is determined to soon change this status by entering the European market with the launch of electric SUV models endowed with a luxurious look.

But Hongqi plans not only to establish itself in the real market for electric cars, but also in the virtual one, with the presentation of three ual models framed inside the metaverse of this company, which has been called Hongqi Yuan Universe.

- Advertisement -

In this way, Hongqi will offer users who wish to lead a parallel life in the metaverse the possibility of acquiring a vehicle that allows them to move around in this world.

In this sense, the three models present an engineering patented by the brand called Super Electric Intelligent Vehicle Platform Architecture.

As for the models, Hongqi will make available to users three options: a SUV (Hongqi SUV EV), a sedan (Hongqi Sedan EV) and a convertible (Hongqi E-LS).

- Advertisement -

When talking about its characteristics we have that the Hongqi Sedan EV is a electric sedan endowed with a coupe bodyworkalthough due to its reduced dimensions it is located in segment B. According to its specifications, this model offers a autonomy of a thousand kilometers.

In addition, the Hongqi Sedan EV’s battery is made in such a way that it can be recharged or replaced with a charged one.

Next comes the Hongqi SUV EV, a large model whose appearance features sharp angles and a luxury model imagewhich makes it similar to the concept model presented for the KIA EV9.

Also notable is its chrome front grille, complemented by futuristic-looking headlights and daytime running lights. The third concept electric car model; the Hongqi E-LS is a body convertible green raised envelopecomplemented with details in orange tones.

You can see the details, with photos, at hibridosyelectricos.com.