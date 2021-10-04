China’s troubles herald more tensions over the green transition

China’s energy problems can be a useful ecological shock. Rising coal prices are primarily responsible for the electricity shortage. Increasing imports of fossil fuels would help, but it would also jeopardize carbon neutrality goals. Better to take the damage now and accelerate the structural changes.

Electricity rationing is becoming seasonal. The prices set by Chinese regulators make the market ineffective and vulnerable to supply or demand shocks. Both are happening at the same time this year: a spectacular rebound in the manufacturing sector in the summer coincided with an equally spectacular coal shortage, sending prices skyrocketing ahead of the winter peak season. Qinhuangdao’s benchmark coal price of 5,500 kcal / kg jumped 66% year-on-year in July, according to Fitch Ratings.

This makes electricity generation more expensive for local coal plants, which accounted for almost 60% of the total supply last year. The problem is that they are only allowed to adjust the flat rate charged to network operators by 10%. It’s not enough: every 1% increase in the so-called network fee only offsets a 2% rise in coal costs, Citi analysts estimate. The China Electricity Council estimates that 70% of domestic coal plants were in the red in June.

A bigger offer is the quick fix. However, the political conflict with Australia means that China would have to compete for imports from Russia and other countries. Mining more coal in the country could derail President Xi Jinping’s drive to reduce consumption and energy intensity.

A painful but welcome solution would be to allow generators to pass the increased costs on to consumers. Industrial users, including state-owned steel mills and cement manufacturers, account for more than two-thirds of China’s energy consumption and have historically enjoyed relatively low rates. If Xi is serious about achieving a carbon neutral economy by 2060, it is critical that they stop consuming cheap and dirty energy.

There are encouraging signs. In some provinces, price caps in wholesale electricity markets have been relaxed slightly, and this is the first time that end customers have absorbed higher costs, says David Fishman of consultancy Lantau Group. Authorities are also studying the possibility of increasing the network’s fixed rates or adjustments for consumers, according to Bloomberg. This suggests that more significant reforms are expected, which herald new tensions due to the energy transition.