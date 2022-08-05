China’s economic situation raises the risks of Pelosi’s visit

’s financial difficulties increase the risk of a confrontation with the United States. Nancy , Speaker of the US House of Representatives, landed in Taiwan on Tuesday despite warnings from Beijing not to visit the island she has vowed to reunify, by force if need be. volatility and vital supply chains make it difficult for Chinese President Xi Jinping to retaliate against US and Taiwanese companies. Strangely, that could make a military confrontation more likely.

It’s not Pelosi’s first flashy gesture toward China; In 1991, he unfurled a banner in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in support of democracy protesters. She has now become the second spokeswoman to visit Taiwan, after Newt Gingrich in 1997, when relations were warmer and China was weaker. Although the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has distanced the government from him from the visit, Chinese state media warn of a military response.

For US and Taiwanese companies, the question is whether Beijing will retaliate against them. Taiwan is vulnerable. Its exports to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong exceeded 188 billion dollars last year, accounting for more than 40% of the total. In the case of agriculture, the proportion is higher. Chinese authorities banned the import of about 100 Taiwanese food products on Monday night, according to local media reports.

However, Beijing has no choice but to continue importing higher-value goods, such as the semiconductors in which Taiwan specializes. Cutting off chip supplies to Chinese manufacturers would hurt exports; Taiwanese giants like TSMC and Foxconn employ many employees on the mainland. The same goes for many American companies.

China also has reason not to go too far in stifling investment. Punishing US and Taiwanese companies with activities in the People’s Republic would give reason to those who argue that foreigners should leave the market, as the carmaker Stellantis did in July.

With nearly every economic indicator worsening except exports, Xi is under pressure as he prepares to seek a third term. Capital flight or the interruption of trade would not help his position. However, Xi may also feel compelled to placate angry nationalists in his country. This increases the chances of a show of military force and an accidental clash between nuclear-armed states on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Commercial peace cannot supplant the real one.