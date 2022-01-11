China’s campaign for social equality may discourage investment

In 2017 Whitney Duan Weihong, one of the richest women in China at the time, disappeared from her Beijing offices without a trace. For years, no one knew if she was alive or dead until her ex-husband Desmond Shum told reporters that he had called him in early September, begging him not to publish his book. He pressed the button, anyway. Red Roulette: An Insider’s Story of Wealth, Power, Corruption, and Vengeance in Today’s China (Red Roulette: An Inside Story of Wealth, Power, Corruption, and Revenge in Today’s China, Scribner) is an account of the dysfunctional yet profitable relationship between China’s red aristocracy and the country’s agile and rapacious private companies. Shum’s account is replete with warnings, lacks heroes, and is full of political dynamite.

Like many entrepreneurs who achieved great wealth after President Deng Xiaoping began liberalizing the Chinese economy in the 1980s, Shum and Duan came from ordinary backgrounds. They met in Beijing during business negotiations and, according to Shum, their marriage was the pragmatic conclusion of a business school compatibility analysis. Duan’s unique ability to dazzle senior officials helped propel them into the financial stratosphere. “We were like the fish cleaning crocodile teeth,” says Shum.

His favorite crocodile was Zhang Beili, wife of Wen Jiabao, then Prime Minister of China. “Aunt Zhang” helped the couple acquire a stake in Ping An Insurance for $ 12 million, which they sold at a profit of $ 300 million. They also took a share of the Bank of China listing in Hong Kong in 2006. They financed their investments with as much debt as possible: “If you weren’t fully leveraged, you were left behind. If you weren’t fully leveraged, you were stupid. “

Although it is impossible to verify many of the juicy gossip about the political elite that Shum repeats, he is a credible witness. He and Duan were ostentatious symbols of the excesses of China’s golden age, though Shum describes the Ferraris, the $ 100,000 wine bills in Paris restaurants, and the constant stream of gifts for contacts as expenses necessary to convince the potential partners that the couple had the necessary pull to fulfill the projects.

But as the citizens realized to what extent the government authorities collaborated with the “red princes” [descendientes de altos dirigentes] Party and private companies to loot public resources, confidence in the Communist Party plummeted. Worried veterans elevated Xi Jinping, who upon becoming president launched an anti-corruption campaign that purged the bureaucracy and set an example with some notorious criminals.

Thus began Duan’s fall from grace. A 2012 NYT investigation, alleging that the Wen family had accumulated billions in hidden wealth, wiped out Aunt Zhang’s utility. At the same time, Duan miscalculated in promoting Sun Zhengcai, a rising Party star who was once seen as a potential successor to Xi, and who was pushed aside more or less when Duan disappeared.

Shum concludes that what seemed like the beginning of a wave of reforms was the peak of a high tide that is now receding. The CCP, basking in economic success, feels free to crack down on entrepreneurs who know too much, like Duan, or talk too much, like Alibaba founder Jack Ma. Tellingly, the authorities are now targeting industries that so many “commoner” billionaires have been minted: real estate, online services, entertainment, and private education. Although Xi’s campaign to narrow the wealth gap may be necessary to restore the CCP’s credibility as a social equalizer, the book suggests that it will make a detour to the red prince class, because the crackdown on corruption did. also to a great extent. That could end up concentrating wealth and power even more in the hands of a few families.

The private sector will not necessarily be reduced. But as the Party buys gold shares in private companies and places bureaucrats on its boards, the voices of businessmen will be stifled. That comes at a cost. For example, Shum claimed that he wanted to focus on creating value in the Beijing airport logistics center that he had created. But since the authorities who had backed the project became embroiled in Xi’s anti-corruption campaign, he sold it. “I came to believe that in China, a long-term business model would not work … If you invest $ 1 and earn 10, you get 7 and invest 3. But if you keep 10, you will most likely lose everything.”

This attitude has frustrated China’s policy makers for years, but the government’s current stance is sure to make it worse. The confusing pace of change, the public humiliation of private sector champions like Ma, and the overnight destruction of entire industries like out-of-school tutoring can only make private capital more risk-averse. discouraging investment and research.

Xi wants to discipline the private sector, not destroy it. But these constant scourges seem more likely to produce stagnation than competitiveness. China may miss the dirty minnows that kept crocodiles clean.