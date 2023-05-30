China’s ambitious space plan accelerates, and it will send a civilian into space today

- Advertisement -

China has made clear its ambitions to expand its presence in space. At a press conference at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of China’s Manned Space Agency, announced that the country aims to land astronauts on the moon before 2030. This plan, which has been advanced with respect to a previously established date, it also includes the performance of scientific and technical investigations on the lunar surface.

According to Lin, the overall goals of the Chinese space program are to achieve a crewed moon landing before 2030, carry out scientific exploration on the Moon, develop transportation systems and short-term stays for crews, and advance key technologies such as human integration. -robot. With this ambitious project, China intends to deepen humanity’s knowledge of the origin and evolution of the Moon and the solar system.

One step closer to the Moon: launch of the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft

In line with its space goals, China launched the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft on Monday, powered by a Long March 2F carrier rocket. This mission marks an important milestone, as it is the first time a Chinese civilian has traveled into space. In addition to two members of the People’s Liberation Army Astronaut Division, the spacecraft is carrying Gui Haichao, a professor at Beijing Beihang University.

The duration of this mission will be five months and it will be carried out to the Chinese space station Tiangong. This station, which has been fully operational since last year, could become the main permanent research facility once the International Space Station is deactivated in 2030.

China’s space ambitions and competition with the United States

China has made significant progress in its space program, including the successful landing of a rover on Mars and a robotic spacecraft on the dark side of the Moon. In addition, it operates a space station in low Earth orbit. These achievements have boosted Chinese national pride in its technical prowess, especially for President Xi Jinping, who regards the exploration of the cosmos as an “eternal dream” of the Chinese people.

China has prioritized lunar exploration in its space program and has entered into a partnership with Russia to build a research station on the Moon, with work to begin in the 2030s. The country also has plans to carry out experiments with robotic 3D printing. , with the goal of building permanent structures on the lunar surface.

The United States, for its part, sees China as a very aggressive space competitor. NASA has expressed a desire to return to the Moon and has been working on the Artemis program to establish standards of behavior in space. After brief cooperation in the 1980s and 1990s, the United States became wary of China’s intentions and cut off their collaboration in 2011. This barred China from the International Space Station and led to further rivalry in the lunar race. .

The importance of lunar exploration and the future of humanity in space

Lunar exploration has taken on strategic importance for both China and the United States. Both countries are investing significant resources in their space programs with the goal of leading in this new era of exploration and discovery. The Moon has become a key target due to its scientific and technological potential, as well as its possible use as a springboard for future manned missions to other destinations in the solar system.

China’s space project is advancing by leaps and bounds, and its goal of landing astronauts on the moon by 2030 is a clear indicator of its determination and ability. As China approaches its space goals, competition with the United States intensifies and international collaboration becomes increasingly crucial.