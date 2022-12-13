China wants to accelerate semiconductor production and government prepares billionaire investment

This will be one of the biggest tax break packages ever launched by China and it will mainly use subsidies or tax credits to boost research and development activities in addition to chip production.

The government’s intention is to make local chip companies achieve self-sufficiency to combat the measures recently announced by the United States.

China is working on a mega support package for its domestic semiconductor industry. According to people familiar with the matter, Beijing to invest around 1 trillion yuan (~$143 billion).

Sources heard by Reuters also said that the new package will start to take effect in the first quarter of 2023, and part of the incentives also seeks to circumvent the blockade imposed by the US on the purchase of equipment for chip production.

The beneficiaries of the measure will be state-owned and private companies in the sector, notably large semiconductor equipment companies such as NAURA Technology Group, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China and Kingsemi, the sources revealed.

For now, Chinese government representatives have not commented on the matter. Even so, if the package is released, everything indicates that China should gain a good boost in the global semiconductor market.

That’s because several companies in the country are already working on an architecture that is free of patents in the US, but the biggest difficulty is still assembling these chips.