China voiced support for US AI companies, including Microsoft

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bill Gates recently met to discuss the global advancement of artificial intelligence.

During this meeting, President Xi expressed his support for American companies, including Microsoft, to bring their AI technology to China. In addition, the commercial development of Microsoft in the Asian country was addressed.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, resigned from the company’s board of directors in 2020 to focus on philanthropic initiatives related to global health, education and climate change. His presence at the meeting reinforces Gates’ commitment to technological advancement and positive social impact.

President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stressed the importance of harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to boost economic growth in China. However, he has also expressed concern about the risks associated with this technology. The meeting with Bill Gates demonstrates China’s interest in keeping up with and fostering the development of AI.

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Bill Gates comes at a time of tensions between the US and China over AI. Both countries have implemented control measures and restrictions in the field of artificial intelligence. These actions have generated concern in the international business community and have affected trade relations between the two nations.

Microsoft and its presence in China over the years

Microsoft has been operating in China for more than three decades, building a strong presence in the market. The company has a major research center in the country, and its products and services, such as Windows, Office, and Azure, are widely used by companies, organizations, and individuals in China. Microsoft’s Bing search portal remains the only foreign search engine accessible in China, although it is subject to censorship on sensitive issues.

In recent years, Microsoft has faced difficulties due to China’s increased control over the Internet sector. One notable example was the discontinuation of LinkedIn China in 2021, replaced by a scaled-down version focused solely on work activities. Additionally, in May of this year, Microsoft announced the closure of another job-focused app in China, due to intense competition and broader macroeconomic challenges. Despite this, the company remains committed to maintaining its presence in the country.

Despite the existing tensions and challenges, the meeting between Xi Jinping and Bill Gates opens doors to possible collaborations and advances in the field of artificial intelligence. Both leaders recognize the importance of this technology in economic and social development, and their dialogue lays the foundations for future cooperation and bilateral agreements in the field of AI.

The role of AI in the global future

The meeting also highlights the importance of establishing clear and agreed regulations for the development of artificial intelligence. Both China and the United States are considering the implementation of laws and regulations in this field, with the aim of ensuring ethical and safe use of AI, as well as addressing the challenges and risks associated with this technology.

Artificial intelligence will continue to play a crucial role in the global future, both in terms of technological advances and social and economic impact. The meeting between Xi Jinping and Bill Gates reflects is a sample of the level of importance that collaboration and the exchange of knowledge have taken on in this field.