China urges Japan to lift restrictions on chip exports

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao urged the Japan waxes its export restrictions on chip-making equipment. For him, the sanctions end up harming economic and trade relations between the two countries.

In an official statement released to the public, China’s Ministry of Commerce also said the country is willing to work with Japan to achieve a high level of cooperation in key economic and trade areas.

In addition, the text also mentions that China is “strongly dissatisfied” with Japan’s decision, as it violates international economic treaties, and Beijing still asks the Japanese to correct their perception of China.