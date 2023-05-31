China urges Japan to lift restrictions on chip exports

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao urged the Japan waxes its export restrictions on chip-making equipment. For him, the sanctions end up harming economic and trade relations between the two countries.
In an official statement released to the public, China’s Ministry of Commerce also said the country is willing to work with Japan to achieve a high level of cooperation in key economic and trade areas.
In addition, the text also mentions that China is “strongly dissatisfied” with Japan’s decision, as it violates international economic treaties, and Beijing still asks the Japanese to correct their perception of China.
Commenting on the matter and without naming China, Japan said its export controls serve to “contribute to international peace and stability”.
With that, just like the Netherlands, Japan should continue to veto the sale of equipment that could be used to manufacture state-of-the-art chips in China. The measure was proposed after pressure from the United States.
In retaliation, China has banned the sale of Micron chips to Chinese companies working on critical infrastructure projects. For now, the US has not yet issued an official statement on the matter, but congressmen in the country defend a tough response against Beijing.