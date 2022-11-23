China “solve” video game addiction to get rid of industry regulations

Solving video game addiction appears to be as easy a task as ending any other addiction, but China’s state body that oversees video games appears poised to call recent efforts to curb gaming among children a “success” . The Financial Times and Reuters reported that China’s video game committee released a report this week that says the country has somehow “solved” underage gaming addiction.

Since August 2021, China has introduced strict standards and consumption of video games for minors, even counting on the support of some developers like Tencent to monitor players. In short, children were limited to one hour of play on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, which is a pretty strict policy. The state-aligned China Game Publishers Association, or GPC, Publications Committee report noted that 75 percent of minors played less than three hours a week. The report also appears to indicate that China may be willing to back away from strict regulations that have plagued the country's gaming industry. Big game publishers in China have also received support for their efforts to curb time spent gaming by minors, according to the Reuters report.