China sets new record with Mach 30 hypersonic wind tunnel

In an impressive achievement in the field of aerodynamic engineering, China has achieved the construction of a hypersonic wind tunnel of unprecedented power. This achievement is a clear sign of China’s commitment to research and development of hypersonic technology.

The wind tunnel, called JF-22is located in the Institute of Mechanics, in the mountainous district of Huairou, in the north of Beijing. With the ability to reach speeds up to mach 30this device far exceeds the capabilities of the wind tunnel at NASA Langley Research Center in the United States, which can reach top speeds of Mach 10.

Hypersonic speed, that is, five times the speed of sound or more, has both military and civilian applications. From hypersonic weapons to high-speed commercial aircraft, the possibilities are vast. And with its new wind tunnel, China has ambitions to make hypersonic travel commonplace by the year 2035.

The JF-22 uses an innovative approach to generating high velocity airflows. Rather than using conventional methods, such as sending high-pressure gas into a low-pressure chamber, the JF-22 uses precisely timed explosions to generate shock waves that reflect each other and converge at a single point. This not only makes it possible to generate higher wind speeds, but also more customized airflows for testing different types of vehicles or materials.

Wind tunnels are crucial tools in aerodynamic research. They allow engineers to test and improve aircraft and weapons designs before building a full-scale prototype, identifying potential design flaws and risks of failure.

