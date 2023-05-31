China removes 1.4 million posts and 67,000 accounts in latest social media purge

China has intensified its fight against disinformation on social media by removing 1.4 million posts and disabling around 67,000 accounts in its latest purge. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has carried out these massive actions to combat the rise of misinformation and other harmful content. However, this measure has been criticized by human rights groups and experts, who consider that the actions of political censorship are too broad.

The CAC has turned its attention to users of platforms such as WeChat, Douyin and Weibo, who were sharing news information not approved by the state. These users, cryptically classified as “auto media” by the CAC, have been the target of this repression. The purge followed a two-month investigation by the CAC into reports of disinformation, spoofing and illegal activity spreading on these platforms. Of the 67,000 deactivated accounts, around 8,000 are reported to have been removed for spreading “fake news, rumors, and harmful information.”

In addition to user accounts, the CAC has also taken action against hundreds of thousands of accounts that impersonated businesses and public institutions. The owners of these accounts have been penalized and their ability to post has been restricted. About 25,000 accounts were found to be posing as research centers and other medical facilities, while another 13,000 were posing as military accounts. The CAC also identified nearly 187,000 accounts attempting to impersonate news organizations and another 430,000 accounts offering professional and educational services without proper qualifications. As a result of these actions, some accounts have lost followers or the ability to monetize their profiles.

The regulation of content on social networks in China is not limited to just this latest purge. Earlier this year, the CAC announced that it would penalize users who “deliberately manipulate sadness” or other emotions in their posts if the posts could damage the government’s reputation. These restrictions arose after viral posts documenting the hardships of living in poverty in China raised concerns among authorities. Even bloggers critical of the government, such as Ruan Xiaohuan, who could be classified as “self-media” according to the CAC, have faced reprisals, with arrests and convictions.

The growing crackdown on social media and other platforms in China raises questions about the balance between state security and freedom of expression. While governments understandably seek to address disinformation and harmful content, it is critical to ensure that these measures do not become political censorship tools that restrict freedom of expression and access to independent information.

The case of China reflects the challenges we face in the digital era, where content regulation must be balanced with the fundamental rights of citizens. It is crucial to find approaches that address legitimate security and disinformation concerns, without undermining freedom of expression or restricting access to diverse and valuable information.

Via Reuters