China ranks first in volume and quality of scientific research, surpassing the United States

For decades the rivalry between and the United States has been public knowledge. Whether in the field of weapons or technology, both nations have always disputed the title of the world’s greatest potential.

It now appears that China has leapfrogged the United States in the area of ​​science, ranking in the world in high-impact studies and volume of scientific research.

It is worth mentioning that this recognition came from the National Institute for Science Policy and Technological (NISTP) from Japan.

In this sense, China is currently the country that publishes the largest number of scientific works annually, with the United States being the second and Germany the third.

According to the report, China produces an amount of 407,181 scientific publications per yearwidely surpassing the United States, which produces 293,434 articles per year.

This gives the Asian giant the 23.4% of world research production. Likewise, the report carried out by NISTP revealed that within 1% of works cited in the world, 27.2% are attributed to China.

Within the academic world, the frequency in the number of citations received by a research publication is recorded. Thus, the number of times a study is referenced in future articles by other researchers helps to increase a metric called dating impact.

These estimates were derived from data collected from the annual averages between 2018 and 2020. Within that line, the United States had a representation of 24.9% within 1% of the studies cited worldwide, while the United Kingdom only has 5.5%.

China was also awarded first place in research conducted within the areas of materials science, engineering, mathematics and chemistrywhile the United States has more research carried out in the field of Physics, clinical medicine and fundamental life sciences.

It is a coincidence that the report was published on the same day that the United States approved 200 billion dollars for research over a period of 10 years in order to raise the competitiveness of scientific research against China.

In statements given last month by the Chinese embassy in the United States, it said that the law is “entrenched in [una] cold war mentality and zero-sum game” and China strongly opposes the bill.

In addition, the fact that China occupies the first place within the “high impact” category coincides with what was mentioned in studies published at the beginning of the year, where it was found that this country had surpassed the European Union in 2015 and the United States in 2019 in the measurements of the one percent of studies cited globally.

In this regard, the co-author of the report, Dr. Caroline Wagner, said that those studies that are cited more than 99 percent of the time acquire a prestige that places them at the same level as those awarded a Nobel Prize.