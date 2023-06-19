China plans internet mega constellation in space

- Advertisement -

This June, China made history by launching his first plate-shaped experimental satellitehe longjiang 3. This innovative satellite was propelled into space by the rocket Kuaizhou 1A from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. Kuaizhou 1A, built by China’s Sanjiang Space Group, is capable of carrying payloads of up to 300 kilograms to low Earth orbit. This mission marked the 20th time this Chinese rocket model had taken to the skies.

The Longjiang 3 is a brainchild of researchers at the Harbin Institute of Technology. Its board-shaped design allows it to test high-speed communication capabilities, a critical aspect in modern satellite technology.

GalaxySpace and its upcoming fleet of plate-shaped satellites

It’s not just the Chinese space agency that is investing in plate-shaped satellite technology. GalaxySpace, a Beijing-based private satellite company, has also announced that it will launch its own satellite network in this way in the coming months. According to Yang Qiaolong, one of GalaxySpace’s designers, the plate shape allows for the efficient deployment of numerous satellites from a single launch.

Guowang: China’s response to Starlink

But China’s interest in space doesn’t stop there. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has revealed plans to deploy a mega constellation of internet satellitesknown as Guowang, or national network. Composed of approximately 13,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, Guowang is China’s answer to SpaceX’s Starlink project.

The launch of this mega constellation is part of China’s ambitious plans to become the world’s leading space power. The CNSA plans to carry out manned missions to the Moon around 2030, and later even to Mars.

China advances steadily in the conquest of space. Experimenting with plate-shaped satellites and planning a mega internet constellation are clear signs of a country that not only adapts to existing space technologies, but also strives to innovate and lead in this field. This continued effort by China has the potential to redefine the space age for decades to come.

