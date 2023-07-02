China moves towards carbon neutrality with world’s largest wind turbine

- Advertisement -

China advances its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This time, the Asian giant has taken a significant step in the field of renewable energy with the installation of the largest wind turbine in the world.

The Zhangpu Liuao project

Baihetan Installation Platform has undertaken the installation of a 16 MW wind turbine, the largest to date. This initiative is part of the second phase of the Zhangpu Liuao wind farm project, located on the Liuao peninsula.

This colossal turbine, located 32.8 km off the coast of Fujian province, has the capacity to generate 34.2 kWh of electricity in a single revolution and 66GWh annually. To put this in perspective, this energy could supply 25,000 homes for a year.

Beyond Zhangpu Liuao

towards greater capacity

The ambitious project of the Zhangpu Liuao wind farm does not stop at the installation of a turbine. In fact, the plan contemplates a total of 400 MW of capacity. Once fully operational, it is estimated that the project will generate 1.6TWh of electricity per year, which will mean a saving of 500,000 tons of coal and a reduction of 1.36 million tons of associated emissions.

The future is even bigger

But China does not stop there. The China State Shipbuilding Corporation has announced the development of an 18 MW wind turbine, which could power 40,000 households annually.

China’s bold move into renewable energy, and wind power in particular, sets a precedent in the global fight against climate change. The adoption of these advanced technologies represents not only a solution to the energy problem, but also a long-term investment in the health of our planet. As technical and economic challenges are overcome, we will surely see more initiatives of this nature spring up around the world.

More information at ctg.com.cn

Merely illustrative image created by WWWhatsnew with Midjourney