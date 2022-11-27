China may force the use of local chips in cell phones and those who fail to comply will be taxed, says rumor

With the increase in trade bans against Chinese memory manufacturers, the Chinese government is starting to look for alternatives to accelerate its semiconductor industry. Commenting on the matter, Cao Haitao, a professor at Minjiang University, made a controversial suggestion for Beijing.

According to the researcher, it is time for the Chinese government to force local manufacturers of smartphones and other electronics to use 100% Chinese chips. In the professor’s view, the system should be implemented in the form of quotas, with the first stage starting with 30% of devices using national semiconductors.

In addition, in case of non-compliance, manufacturers can be punished, and this can be done through the taxation of up to 400% of chips that have technology from the United States🇧🇷