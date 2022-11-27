China may force the use of local chips in cell phones and those who fail to comply will be taxed, says rumor

With the increase in trade bans against Chinese memory manufacturers, the Chinese government is starting to look for alternatives to accelerate its semiconductor industry. Commenting on the matter, Cao Haitao, a professor at Minjiang University, made a controversial suggestion for Beijing.
According to the researcher, it is time for the Chinese government to force local manufacturers of smartphones and other electronics to use 100% Chinese chips. In the professor’s view, the system should be implemented in the form of quotas, with the first stage starting with 30% of devices using national semiconductors.
In addition, in case of non-compliance, manufacturers can be punished, and this can be done through the taxation of up to 400% of chips that have technology from the United States🇧🇷
In Cao’s view, the intention of the “forceful” measure is to encourage the local semiconductor market, since most Chinese manufacturers have a strong global presence.
Thus, in addition to popularizing Chinese chips, the measure will also make more money enter the cashiers of chipmakers, something that should result in more investment in research and development.
The professor also pointed out that chip production is depleting Taiwan’s water resources and this could be a good advantage for China.
Chen Keming, former director of Taiwan Research Institute, said TSMC is no longer a Taiwanese company. For him, 80% of the company is in the hands of foreigners, while only 20% remains with his compatriots.
As a result, 80% of the company’s profits are sent abroad and Taiwan is left with only environmental problems.
For now, the Chinese government has yet to respond to Cao’s suggestion, but sources say Beijing has been working for some time on the possibility of implementing a quota for Chinese chips.