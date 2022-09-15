China infiltrated a spy in the Twitter staff

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp twitter " target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text= %20infiltr%C3%B3%20un%20esp%C3%ADa%20en%20la%20plantilla%20de%20Twitter&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F15%2Fchina-espia-infiltrado-twitter%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, is testifying this week before the US Senate Judiciary Committee as a result of Zatko’s own accusations regarding Twitter’s security (or rather security flaws). And one of the most striking testimonies has been the recognition that China planted a spy among Twitter employees.

The FBI warned of the presence of the infiltrator but the reaction of Twitter was indifference

This is how the FBI would have communicated it to Twitter, according to Zatko, although the most serious thing was not that fact but that having knowledge of it lThe main executives of the social network reacted with absolute indifference. Zatko learned of this fact in the same week of his dismissal and according to what he has stated from the federal agency, they informed him that the spy transferred the information he collected in his work to the Ministry of State Security, the most important government intelligence agency in the country. China.

On Twitter, they lacked the appropriate tools and protocols to be able to detect the presence of an spy by themselves, but in Zatko’s words they did not take any action, once the fact was brought to their attention, to tackle the situation or even avoid the entry of new infiltrated spies.

- Advertisement -

In fact there was some interest on Twitter for the capture revenue from Chinese advertisersalthough with opposition from another sector that thought about the possible negative repercussions that closer commercial ties with China could entail.

This is not the first case related to espionage that has Twitter as its epicenter, since there was already a conviction of a former employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia, in addition to knowing that India exerted pressure on Twitter for one of its agents to integrate in the template.

However, what may be more worrying is that Twitter is not known to have fired the undercover Chinese spywhich could continue working on the social network and reporting information to China, for many an international threat at different levels, as demonstrated by the mysterious cyberattack that occurred against Ukraine just before the Russian invasion began.