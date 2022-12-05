China finds way to circumvent US sanctions in semiconductor market

China has found an easy way around US sanctions. According to the South China Morning Post, 11 companies in the country announced that will expand the use of the RISC-V architecture in their next chips🇧🇷

The main advantage is that the architecture is based on open source. That is, it can be freely used by any company, even though it was developed by the University of California in 2010.

Currently, the X86 and ARM architectures are controlled by the United States and the United Kingdom and this means that these countries can impose sanctions against Chinese companies. In the case of RISC-V, this is theoretically not possible.

SCMP also informs that the chips of the RISC-V architecture will be developed by a local consortium of companies, and they were the first to be interested in the open source architecture, something that happened in 2018.