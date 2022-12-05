China finds way to circumvent US sanctions in semiconductor market

China has found an easy way around US sanctions. According to the South China Morning Post, 11 companies in the country announced that will expand the use of the RISC-V architecture in their next chips🇧🇷
The main advantage is that the architecture is based on open source. That is, it can be freely used by any company, even though it was developed by the University of California in 2010.
Currently, the X86 and ARM architectures are controlled by the United States and the United Kingdom and this means that these countries can impose sanctions against Chinese companies. In the case of RISC-V, this is theoretically not possible.
SCMP also informs that the chips of the RISC-V architecture will be developed by a local consortium of companies, and they were the first to be interested in the open source architecture, something that happened in 2018.
Commenting on the matter, Wayne Dai, director of VeriSilicon Holdings, said that most of the 10 RISC-V chips presented last year have already entered mass production, surpassing the mark of 10 million units.
In addition, other chips are expected to hit the market in 2023.
The company StarFive compared its RISC-V CPU with ARM’s Cortex-A76 (released in 2018). The Chinese manufacturer said that the performance is identical, as its product is produced in 12 nanometers and should become compatible with notebooks and Mini PCs.
Timesintelli Technology went further and said that its RISC-V processors can easily compete with ARM’s Cortex-M and Cortex-R.
The main applications for RISC-V in the near future will be mainly in smart home appliances, wearables, surveillance cameras, automotive electronics and industrial robots, which are in great demand in China.
Chinese sources also say that large local companies such as Alibaba and Tencent have also been invited by the Chinese government to start mass production of semiconductors. The idea is to divide the market between several companies and avoid dependence on the West.