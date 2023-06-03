China drills super-deep well in land exploration milestone

- Advertisement -

China’s scientific exploration has reached a significant milestone with the start of drilling a well more than 10,000 meters deep in the Tarim Basin in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. This project represents an unprecedented opportunity to study areas deep below the Earth’s surface and expand our understanding of the Earth.

A historic achievement in China’s deep exploration

The drilling project for the first well deeper than 10,000 meters in China began on Tuesday in the Tarim Basin in Xinjiang. This milestone marks a major breakthrough in China’s deep exploration of the Earth and provides a unique opportunity to investigate deep-seated areas of the planet.

The drilling, which will reach a design depth of 11,100 meters, will be carried out inland in the Taklamakan Desert, China’s largest desert. During this process, heavy equipment, including drill bits and drill pipes weighing more than 2,000 tons, will penetrate the Earth, traversing more than 10 continental strata, including the Cretaceous system.

Challenges in the Tarim Basin

The Tarim Basin is one of the most difficult areas to explore due to its harsh terrestrial environment and complex underground conditions. Construction of this drilling project has been compared to the challenge of driving a large truck over two thin steel cables. On the other hand, the Taklamakan desert, which surrounds the drilling area, is one of the largest desert regions in the world and the largest in China. All this adds difficulty to the project.

A milestone in terrestrial exploration

China has been exploring the depths of the Earth for many years, and this latest drilling project represents a significant step in its ambitious exploration program. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for further progress in deep exploration of the Earth, acknowledging the potential benefits for assessing the risks of environmental disasters such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

In addition to the benefits in terms of natural disasters, this deep exploration also aims to discover valuable mineral and energy resources, as well as reveal the composition of the deep layers of the Earth. The insights gained from this research could have significant implications in various fields, from geology to the search for renewable energy.

A new record on the horizon

The more than 10,000 meter deep well in China adds to other deep drilling projects that have been carried out in the past. The current record is held by the Kola Superdeep Well in Russia, which reached a depth of 12,262 meters in 1989 after 20 years of drilling.

However, this new initiative from China has its own unique purpose and challenges. The success of this project would not only provide valuable scientific data, but also demonstrate China’s ability and technological advancement in deep Earth exploration.

