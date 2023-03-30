China challenges SpaceX’s Starlink with a mega constellation of broadband satellites

China is preparing a mega broadband constellation to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink service. The country will launch a series of low earth satellites to further its mission.

According to the publication Space News, the Yuanzheng-2 propulsion technology will be used for the first time by China in its Long March 5B, its heavy-lift launch vehicle, for liftoff from China’s Wenchang facility in the second half of the year. .

- Advertisement -

China is devoting efforts to deploying a global network of low-Earth orbit satellites

A mega constellation of 13,000 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites is being developed in the Asian giant, with the goal of being able to take advantage of it in the coming years. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) confirmed in March that it is preparing to launch satellites for a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network.

Chinese satellite operator, China Satcom, may have less of an impact on the global stage so far and has mainly focused on meeting domestic requirements for satellites positioned in geostationary orbits. However, things will change in the next five to 10 years as the country focuses on deploying a global network of low-Earth orbit satellites. A government-backed project could be a game changer and make it harder for competition in the Western world to catch up, especially in parts of the world where Chinese influence is strong.

The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), a main subsidiary of CASC, and the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites (IAMCAS) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences are leading the work of forming the mega constellation. IAMCAS is expected to complete work on its allotted number of 30 satellites for the project by the end of 2023. Other potentially commercial configurations could also be involved in the project. Companies like GalaxySpace and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) are also tasked with developing satellites for the mission.

- Advertisement -

CASC’s main rocket manufacturing arm is primarily involved in the process of preparing the Long March 5B rocket for a high-density launch mission. Tasks include production of the necessary kerosene liquid oxygen engines used in the auxiliary boosters.

Chinese space missions have more than quadrupled in the past decade, with more than 60 launches in just 2022. By building a mega broadband constellation, China is looking to expand its presence in space and cement its position as a major force. in the world of space technology.