China boosts investment in semiconductors to face US sanctions

China is expanding its investment in the semiconductor industry by offering new rounds of direct investment from the central government. The information was confirmed by the Financial Times.

According to the survey obtained by some sources, manufacturers such as SMIC, Hua Hong Semiconductor, Huawei, Naura and AMC are able to receive more money from Beijing.

In addition, these companies should also receive additional funding without having to meet R&D performance targets. The measure is seen as a solution to accelerate the development of chips and machines needed to manufacture them.